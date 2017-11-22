Met Office weather warning as snow forecast for Thursday

Snow is forecast to hit parts of Britain later along with heavy rain and strong winds.

Heavy and persistent snow is forecast north of the border on Thursday morning, with 2 to 5cm likely for many parts and up to 20cm on the highest ground, the Met Office said.

A yellow severe weather warning of snow has been issued for northern Scotland, valid from midnight until 1pm on Thursday.

It warns that some roads and railways are likely to be affected, with possible longer journey times for road, bus and train services.

Meanwhile a yellow weather warning of heavy rain is in force for southern Scotland, northern England and north west Wales from 10am on Wednesday until 9am on Thursday.

Forecasters warn that spray and flooding on roads will make journey times longer while bus and train services are also likely to be affected.

An overview of the current #flood outlook at a glance. View the latest flood updates at: https://t.co/1hZeoNNYFe pic.twitter.com/4Z4t6Ry9Rz — SEPA (@ScottishEPA) November 22, 2017

Strong winds are also forecast, with a yellow weather warning in place for most of England until 7am on Thursday.

In the Highlands rail passengers are facing disruption after three landslips following heavy rain forced the cancellation of some services.

Train services from Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh and Wick have been affected, with the line blocked between the Highland capital and Beauly.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued flood alerts for Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders.

South of the border there are seven flood warnings in force, mostly in north west England, and 19 flood alerts. A yellow warning for rain was also in place for parts of Northern Ireland on Wednesday.