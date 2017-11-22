Man ‘fell asleep covered in Doritos’ after alleged break-in

A man was discovered with a half-eaten pie and covered in Doritos after allegedly breaking into a home and falling asleep.

Police in Lanarkshire said the tired intruder ended up “sleeping on the job”.

The alleged break-in happened at a house in Corsewall Street in Coatbridge on Monday night.

Sleeping on the Job!

We all feel tired when we start a shift & a thief who started his shift at 2345 yesterday was no different. He broke into a house on Corsewall St, decided on a pit stop, ate half a pie and fell asleep covered in Doritos. He woke up in cuffs #fingerlickinggood — MonklandsPolice (@MonklandsPol) November 21, 2017

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “At around 11.50pm on Monday police were called to a house on Corsewall Street in Coatbridge after a householder discovered a man in his house.

“A 46-year-old will be subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.”