Man ‘fell asleep covered in Doritos’ after alleged break-in
Police found him with a half-eaten pie.
A man was discovered with a half-eaten pie and covered in Doritos after allegedly breaking into a home and falling asleep.
Police in Lanarkshire said the tired intruder ended up “sleeping on the job”.
The alleged break-in happened at a house in Corsewall Street in Coatbridge on Monday night.
Monklands Police tweeted: “We all feel tired when we start a shift & a thief who started his shift at 2345 yesterday was no different.
“He broke into a house on Corsewall St, decided on a pit stop, ate half a pie and fell asleep covered in Doritos. He woke up in cuffs.”
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “At around 11.50pm on Monday police were called to a house on Corsewall Street in Coatbridge after a householder discovered a man in his house.
“A 46-year-old will be subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.”
