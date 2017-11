The boy choristers of Winchester Cathedral have taken to the church’s ice rink, which opened on Monday.

The ice rink returns in the run-up to Christmas after an upgrade last year to mark its 10th anniversary.

The rink received a makeover last year, with a weather-proofing roof added (Steve Parsons/PA)

The boys showed off their skills on the ice… (Steve Parsons/PA)

… although some were more successful than others (Steve Parsons/PA)