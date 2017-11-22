Damian Green mocked for predicting ‘economic fit’ after Budget

Theresa May’s most senior ally has blundered on Twitter by appearing to predict the country will face an “economic fit”.

First Secretary of State Damian Green posted a picture of newspaper headlines indicating the country’s economic strength ahead of Chancellor Philip Hammond’s Budget.

But his message of support was mocked online after he said there would be an “economic fit for the future” rather than an “economy fit for the future” – a key Tory slogan.

Here’s the context for the Budget. An economic fit for the future. pic.twitter.com/bCOEpL0hCZ — Damian Green (@DamianGreen) November 22, 2017

Mr Green was one of several Tory MPs to post the picture of the newspaper cuttings in what appeared to be a co-ordinated attempt to highlight the Government’s stewardship of the economy.

He said: “Here’s the context for the Budget. An economic fit for the future.”

Apols for mistype in last Tweet! — Damian Green (@DamianGreen) November 22, 2017

One Twitter user told Mr Green: “Economic fit is the diagnosed symptom the NHS is facing! Fund it properly please Damian.”

Mr Green, effectively the deputy prime minister, is being investigated by the Cabinet Office over allegations that he made inappropriate advances to a young female activist in 2015.

The inquiry was later expanded to consider claims that “extreme” pornography was found by police on his work computer in 2008.