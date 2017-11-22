Budget 2017: £28 million to help with Grenfell fire aftermath

A further £28 million has been freed up to help with the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire, the Chancellor has announced.

Philip Hammond unveiled additional funding to help pay for mental health and counselling services, regeneration in the west London neighbourhood and a new community space.

"We will provide Kensington and Chelsea Council with a further £28m for mental health services, regeneration support for the surrounding areas and a new community space for the Grenfell United" — HM Treasury (@hmtreasury) November 22, 2017

The fire at the 24-storey block in June left 71 dead, hundreds homeless and many more requiring support for trauma.

Kensington and Chelsea Council will receive the money from central Government, Mr Hammond said.

He also made a renewed call for local authorities to accelerate efforts to ensure all high-rise towers are safe.

“This tragedy should never have happened,” he told Parliament.

“And we must ensure that nothing like it never happens again.”