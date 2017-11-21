Woman dies after fire at block of flats in north London

A fire at a block of flats in north London has left one woman dead, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

Some 60 firefighters tackled the blaze at the four-storey building in Daleham Gardens, Hampstead, that broke out in the early hours of Tuesday.

Around 20 people fled the building before crews arrived, however one woman who was rescued from the building died at the scene, the LFB said.

Sadly a woman has died following the flat fire in Daleham Gardens in #Hampstead this morning. The fire is now under control but crews will remain at the scene damping down. Statement here: https://t.co/r217hpWYQ8 pic.twitter.com/jHGeqUv7lt — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) November 21, 2017

No further details have been released about the woman.

Crews in eight fire engines, along with an aerial appliance, raced to the scene after the alarm was raised at 1.52am.

The LFB said fire had damaged part of the first, second and third floors of the building.

Pictures posted on social media showed flames leaping from the building’s roof, the whole of which was damaged.

Motorists advised to avoid Daleham Gardens area of #Hampstead while crews continue to deal with a flat fire. Latest: https://t.co/r217hpWYQ8 pic.twitter.com/u30O7jzOtz — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) November 21, 2017

A brigade spokesman said: “Crews rescued a woman from the building but sadly she was pronounced dead at the scene. Around 20 people left the flats before the brigade arrived.”

The fire was brought under control by 5am, although firefighters remained at the scene and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, the LFB said.