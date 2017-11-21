Advertising
What the papers say – November 21
Brexit, Angela Merkel and Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood are on Tuesday’s front pages.
The controversial Brexit ‘divorce bill’, Angela Merkel’s future as German chancellor and the breakdown of Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood’s marriage make headlines on Tuesday.
The Daily Telegraph reports that Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Environment Secretary Michael Gove have agreed for the first time that Britain should increase its offer to settle the so-called Brexit ‘divorce bill’ – if Brussels agrees to make concessions in return.
On other Brexit money matters, The Guardian reports on an Electoral Commission investigation into the pro-Brexit Vote Leave campaign and whether it breached a £7 million spending cap during the referendum.
Meanwhile The Times says senior Conservative Brexit-backers have urged Prime Minister Theresa May to exploit political instability in Germany to strengthen her hand in negotiations with the EU.
Mrs Merkel’s vow to not resign, despite the breakdown in talks to secure a coalition government, and instead run again as chancellor if fresh elections are called, is covered by the Financial Times.
On to health, and a cancer scanning scheme that uses trucks in supermarket car parks is being rolled out across the country by the NHS following a successful trial, the Daily Mail reports on its front page.
Meanwhile a type of cancer medication has been hailed as a “miracle” treatment for high blood pressure, reports the Daily Express.
The Daily Mirror also reports on the baker’s marriage collapse and the latest developments from I’m A Celebrity on its front page.
Hollywood’s relationship woes also feature as the Daily Star’s splash, while boxing champion Amir Khan’s trials in the jungle also get a mention.
