What the papers say – November 21

The controversial Brexit ‘divorce bill’, Angela Merkel’s future as German chancellor and the breakdown of Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood’s marriage make headlines on Tuesday.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Environment Secretary Michael Gove have agreed for the first time that Britain should increase its offer to settle the so-called Brexit ‘divorce bill’ – if Brussels agrees to make concessions in return.

On other Brexit money matters, The Guardian reports on an Electoral Commission investigation into the pro-Brexit Vote Leave campaign and whether it breached a £7 million spending cap during the referendum.

The Guardian front page, Tuesday 21.11.17: Vote Leave faces inquiry into spending pic.twitter.com/D6Jr172m1l — The Guardian (@guardian) November 20, 2017

Meanwhile The Times says senior Conservative Brexit-backers have urged Prime Minister Theresa May to exploit political instability in Germany to strengthen her hand in negotiations with the EU.

– May told to exploit Merkel crisis to reduce Brexit bill

– Charles Manson: His life and crimes

– Scottish Labour leader: I’ll support England at football and rugby #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/YOHGCusDPB — The Times of London (@thetimes) November 20, 2017

Mrs Merkel’s vow to not resign, despite the breakdown in talks to secure a coalition government, and instead run again as chancellor if fresh elections are called, is covered by the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition for November 21https://t.co/KPgtfeqEzj pic.twitter.com/g7LUSrXVwM — Financial Times (@FT) November 20, 2017

On to health, and a cancer scanning scheme that uses trucks in supermarket car parks is being rolled out across the country by the NHS following a successful trial, the Daily Mail reports on its front page.

Meanwhile a type of cancer medication has been hailed as a “miracle” treatment for high blood pressure, reports the Daily Express.

Tomorrow's front page: The Great British Break-up pic.twitter.com/2eA7cmXGmK — The Sun (@TheSun) November 20, 2017

The Daily Mirror also reports on the baker’s marriage collapse and the latest developments from I’m A Celebrity on its front page.

Hollywood’s relationship woes also feature as the Daily Star’s splash, while boxing champion Amir Khan’s trials in the jungle also get a mention.