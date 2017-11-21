Labour: We will not suspend Kezia Dugdale over I’m A Celebrity… appearance

Former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale will not be suspended by the party over her decision to take “an unauthorised leave of absence” to appear on a reality TV show.

Instead Ms Dugdale will be interviewed by party chiefs once she has returned from her spell on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!.

Labour’s Holyrood business manager James Kelly said this would give the former leader, whose decision to head for the jungle prompted an angry reaction from some within the party, the chance to give her version of events.

Something @kezdugdale won’t be experiencing for a while – check out the fab @willowandplum. A brilliant Fife business run by a female entrepreneur – thanks for my delivery Lesley!? pic.twitter.com/q0dRFjrrjc — Jenny Gilruth (@JennyGilruth) November 21, 2017

Mr Kelly said: “The Scottish Parliamentary Labour group today discussed the decision of Kezia Dugdale to take an unauthorised leave of absence from her parliamentary duties.

“Today, the group concluded that Kezia Dugdale would not face suspension.

“In accordance with standard procedure, Kezia Dugdale will be interviewed on her return to Parliament and have the opportunity to present her account of events.”