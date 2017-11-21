Husband found guilty of murdering wife with axe convinced himself she had affair

A jealous husband has been convicted of murdering his wife with an axe after convincing himself she was having an affair.

Norbert Chikerema was found sitting in his parked car next to the body of his brutally murdered wife, on a Lidl supermarket car-park in Tile Cross, Birmingham, on January 30, West Midlands Police said.

Mother-of-four Nyasha Kahari, 35, had suffered catastrophic head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Norbert Chikerema (West Midlands Police/PA)

Chikerema, of Overdale Road, Quinton, Birmingham, denied wrong-doing but was found guilty of murdering Ms Kahari – known as Gillian – at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.

West Midlands Police Detective Inspector Paul Joyce said: “Chikerema’s actions mean four children now have to live without their mother; a family has been tragically ripped apart and he will have to live with the consequences of his brutal attack forever.

“He suggested he was not of sound mind at the time of the killing and pleaded not guilty on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

“However, we demonstrated a degree of advanced planning – notably taking the axe out in the car that night – and the jury quickly found him guilty.

“Our thoughts remain with the children and wider family and we wish them all the best for their futures.”

A tribute released on behalf of Ms Kahari’s family read: “Gillian was a decent, loving mother of four children, two boys and two girls. She was a caring and hard-working woman who always strived to keep her family happy.

“Gillian will be missed by her family and all those who knew her.”

Chikerema will be sentenced on Wednesday at the same court.