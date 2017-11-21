Having children made Prince William leave motorbikes in garage

The Duke of Cambridge has spoken about how his love of motorcycles had been put “on the back-burner” because of his growing family.

William, whose wife the Duchess of Cambridge is expecting the couple’s third child in April, made the remarks as he made triple World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea an MBE.

Northern Irishman Mr Rea, 30, who recently added the 2017 title to those he won in 2016 and 2015, said they talked about motorbikes during the ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

The Duke of Cambridge tried out a Triumph motorbike at Motorcycle Live in Birmingham in 2013 (Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images)

The father of two told the Press Association it had been an honour to receive an accolade outside the sport, before adding: “I know he’s a bit of a motorcycle fan himself.

“We talked about his bikes and the fact that he has put it on the back-burner a little bit because of his children now.”

Along with his brother Prince Harry, the Duke has been a keen biker from a young age and had previously been known to own bikes including a 1199cc Ducati.

In 2008 the brothers previously took part in an arduous motorcycle rally across Africa to raise money for a variety of charities including Sentebale, which was jointly founded by Prince Harry.