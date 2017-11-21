Advertising
Badger rescued from concrete sewage tank
Despite being exhausted from the ordeal the badger was otherwise unharmed – and is now back in the wild.
Firefighters used ladders and ropes to get down into the 15ft (4.5-metre) open-air tank, where the exhausted animal was spotted cowering under a pipe.
The badger had to be sedated in order to allow Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service crews a chance to safely approach.
RSPCA Inspector Sarah Bate said: “The poor badger had exhausted himself trying to get out.
“I got him to a vet to be checked over and thankfully he wasn’t injured.
“After he woke up fully from the sedation I released him back into the wild, in the opposite direction of the sewage tank.”
