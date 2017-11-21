Badger rescued from concrete sewage tank

A badger has been released back into the wild after getting stuck in the bottom of an empty concrete sewage tank.

Firefighters used ladders and ropes to get down into the 15ft (4.5-metre) open-air tank, where the exhausted animal was spotted cowering under a pipe.

The badger had to be sedated in order to allow Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service crews a chance to safely approach.

A badger who was rescued by after it fell into a large concrete sewage tank (RSPCA/PA)

RSPCA Inspector Sarah Bate said: “The poor badger had exhausted himself trying to get out.

.@LeicsFireRescue rescued a badger that was found exhausted after getting stuck in a sewage treatment tank. @RSPCA_official said the animal was unhurt, and released into the wild shortly after being winched to safety. pic.twitter.com/0DC1IXNXRh — Richard Vernalls (@rvernallsPA) November 21, 2017

“I got him to a vet to be checked over and thankfully he wasn’t injured.

“After he woke up fully from the sedation I released him back into the wild, in the opposite direction of the sewage tank.”