Striking metal peacock feathers among Cambridge University photo contest entries

Metal peacock feathers and a “nano man” are among the striking images entered into the Cambridge University engineering department’s 13th annual photo competition.

The peacock entry, called ICTP2017 Peacock, is by Fran Sergent, and celebrates the technologies of metal forming.

Nano-Man by Ravi Chitwan and Wei Tan (Ravi Chitwan and Wei Tan/PA)

It features a peacock made with a combination of established techniques and new processes developed at Cambridge’s engineering department.

The nano man entry is a scanning electron micrograph showing thousands of entangled carbon nanotubes (CNTs) resembling a tiny stickman figure standing at the edge of a cliff.

Technology around CNTs is rapidly developing, and the material is 100 times stronger than steel and one-sixth as heavy. The photo is by Ravi Chitwan and Wei Tan.

The wonders of turbulence from Multi-Cellular Spheroids by Bryn Noel Ubald (Bryn Noel Ubald/PA)

The overall winner of the photography competition, sponsored by ZEISS, was PhD student Bryn Noel Ubald for his video which shows how fluid behaves as it moves over a turbine blade.

It is part of a study which uses high-fidelity computational modelling to understand the impact of measurement devices within aircraft engines.