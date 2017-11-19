What the papers say – November 19

A tragic development in the disappearance of Gaia Pope, demonstrations in Zimbabwe against Robert Mugabe and the upcoming Budget feature on the front pages of Sunday’s papers.

The Daily Mirror carries poignant tributes from the family of Gaia Pope, after police found a body in the hunt for the missing teenager.

The paper reports how Clara Pope described her sister as “the absolute light of my life”, while her cousin Marienna Pope-Weidemann said: “Our little bird has flown but will always be with us.”

The Sunday Express carries a photo of the 19-year-old on its front page, and reports how police have vowed to continue their investigation to establish how she died.

The paper leads, however, on the plans due to be announced in the Budget to “turbo-charge” Britain’s tech industries, which is expected to include “bold reforms” to put driverless cars on the road by 2021.

The Budget is also picked up by the Sunday Telegraph, which reports that Chancellor Philip Hammond is preparing to announce a cash boost for the NHS.

The paper says he will offer a pay rise to nurses following pressure from colleagues to issue a “positive signal” to NHS staff.

A picture of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh also features on the front page as they prepare to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Monday.

The Sunday Times also reports on the Budget, focusing on Mr Hammond’s pledge to build 300,000 homes a year to help the housing market.

The situation in Zimbabwe is another prominent story for the paper, which describes how Zimbabweans have united “against the tyrant who enslaved them”.

The Observer also focuses on Zimbabwe, and says Robert Mugabe’s efforts to cling to power appear “close to collapse”.

The paper reports on demonstrations in the country’s cities, as thousands called for his resignation, with parliament expected to start impeachment proceedings this week.

Meanwhile, the Mail on Sunday reports that Labour has launched an investigation into MP Paul Farrelly, following claims he was involved in a fracas with a colleague in the voting lobby of the House of Commons after a late night Brexit debate.

Newcastle-under-Lyme MP Mr Farrelly has denied the allegations.