New Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard pledges vision of hope

New Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard has said his election sends a “message of real change”.

The left winger became the fourth person to hold the post in the last three years after defeating rival candidate Anas Sarwar.

We did it. #RealChange for the many starts here. pic.twitter.com/IJQxs3pw95 — Richard Leonard (@LabourRichard) November 18, 2017

Mr Leonard, who only became an MSP last year, was the choice of 12,469 party members and supporters, while 9,516 backed Mr Sarwar.

The contest was sparked after Kezia Dugdale suddenly quit the job in August.

“This leadership election has shown that a re-invigoration of our politics in Scotland is both needed and yearned for by the people,” he said.

Richard Leonard has been elected Leader of the Scottish Labour Party pic.twitter.com/NGUJwv73qh — Scottish Labour (@scottishlabour) November 18, 2017

“We need a vision of a better future, a vision of hope again, so that 20 years on since the devolution referendum we need to restate our Scottish Labour vision for the economic, social and environmental transformation we want to deliver for the people of Scotland.”

Mr Leonard spoke out as he addressed party activists at Glasgow Science Centre, where the result of the leadership contest was announced.

Richard Leonard addresses delegates after being announced as the new leader of Scottish Labour at the Glasgow Science Centre (Jane Barlow/PA)

He immediately pledged “zero tolerance” of sexism, misogyny and sexual harassment.

“We need to change the political culture,” Mr Leonard declared, as he vowed to set up an independent route for complaints of this nature.

Congratulations to @LabourRichard on his victory. I'm proud of our campaign, our team and all the volunteers. I'm sorry I couldn't do it for you, but I look forward to campaigning with Richard and our party in the weeks, months and years ahead. pic.twitter.com/ksziA0S0d7 — Anas Sarwar (@AnasSarwar) November 18, 2017

He stressed that under his leadership the party would be “distinctively Labour, confidently Labour”.

Labour Jeremy Corbyn congratulated Mr Leonard on being elected, and Mr Sarwar on his energetic campaign.

I would like to congratulate Richard Leonard on being elected the new leader of the @ScottishLabour Party, and Anas Sarwar for his energetic campaign. https://t.co/NDT7Q9nLM8 pic.twitter.com/o6sK6Ur8Uy — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) November 18, 2017

He said: “After being written off time and again, the general election showed that our party is capturing the mood both in Scotland and across the rest of the UK.

“There is much to do to continue our party’s revival in Scotland and many who still need to be persuaded to put their trust in the Labour Party.

“But Richard’s campaign offered a challenge to the rigged system that has benefited a wealthy elite and showed how he will lead Scottish Labour to transform society.

Richard Leonard is congratulated by Anas Sarwar at the Glasgow Science Centre (Jane Barlow/PA)

“This can be a turning point in Scottish politics and our party will now come together, united to challenge Tory and SNP austerity that has held Scotland back.

“I am confident that under Richard’s leadership, Labour will once again be a real force for change in Scotland.

“I look forward to campaigning with him in Scotland next week as we build a movement that will help our party win in Holyrood and Westminster, to transform our country for the many not the few.”

John Hannett, general secretary of the shopworkers union Usdaw, said: “Richard Leonard is a committed trade unionist and understands the real change that Scotland needs, so we are delighted that he won the support and confidence of Labour’s members and affiliated members in Scotland.

“The SNP government are failing to deliver social justice, tackle poverty and address the crisis in health and education, our members need Labour in power to deliver change.

“I know that Richard does not underestimate the challenge ahead for Labour, and Usdaw will be working with him to help improve Scottish workers’ lives.”