What the papers say – November 16

The front pages of Thursday’s papers mainly concentrate on the situation in Zimbabwe – with many using a photo of two people walking past a tank on the streets of Harare.

The army has seized power in the southern African country and the 93-year-old president Robert Mugabe placed under house arrest, according to South African president Jacob Zuma.

The Times runs with the headline “Mugabe crushed by his own strongman”, reporting that four decades of “brutal rule” are coming to an end. The paper quotes sources from Mr Mugabe’s political party Zanu-PF saying it is expected he will announce his resignation this week.

The Metro carries the same picture, saying that the “tables have been turned” on Mr Mugabe and that his “power-hungry wife” has fled to Namibia.

The Telegraph carries a dispatch from the streets of Harare with the paper reporting there is an “urgent sense of relief and renewal”.

Mr Mugabe’s 37-year grip on power is “fast ebbing” according to the Guardian, which adds the Zimbabwean capital is “tense but calm”. The paper adds: “Few other than the close associates who benefited directly from his rule will mourn his passing from power.”

The Financial Times also leads on Zimbabwe, saying that the president’s “four-decade grip” on Zimbabwe has been broken.

The i reports that generals in Zimbabwe acted to prevent Mr Mugabe’s wife Grace from succeeding the “93-year-old despot”.

Closer to home, the Daily Mirror reports that a school in Prime Minister Theresa May’s constituency has “begged for cash” from parents to pay for supplies.

While the Sun carries a picture of what it claims shows a BBC worker asleep at their desk during night shifts.

And it’s back to Brexit for the Daily Mail which says that 15 Conservative “rebels” are facing a backlash after threatening to frustrate the process of Britain leaving the bloc.