Arson attack police release CCTV showing accelerant being thrown

Police investigating an arson attack on a DIY store have released footage showing two people throwing accelerant inside the building before lighting a match.

Lancashire Police were called to the fire at the Burnley Electrical and DIY shop just after 3.30am on Saturday.

The force has released CCTV of two people approaching the building and breaking a window before throwing accelerant in and setting it alight.

“If you heard or saw anything, or know who might be responsible, please come forward immediately.”

The fire was contained between the window and a metal shelving unit inside.

Anybody with information should call 101 quoting log number 207 of November 11, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.