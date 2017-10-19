The Great Big Thank You Awards: Time is running out for you to vote for your favourites

After much deliberation and debate by our judging panel, we revealed the finalists in our prestigious Great Big Thank You Awards.

The finalists were whittled down from hundreds of submissions featuring many inspirational members of our communities.

The nominations revealed just how many unsung heroes there are across the Black Country and Staffordshire.

Now time is of the essence for you to make your choice and pick your winners.

Special tokens being printed in the Express & Star to allow you to cast your vote will end on Saturday, November 18.

Two are printed each day with four this Saturday.

We have, with the help of our sponsors and judging panel, waded through the many nominations and carried out the difficult task of drawing up a list of finalists for the awards.

The people revealed are the ones you flagged up to us, the ones that you told us were the cream of the crop, whether they are community champions, top teachers, fundraisers, volunteers, ambassadors and learners as well as people who have succeeded in securing themselves a fresh start.

You told us about teachers who brought out the best in their students, learners who beat the odds to achieve amazing exam results, community champions who can be relied on to support others as well as some young stars who really do more than most in their every day lives. Now it’s up to you to decide the very best of the best.

The winners at the previous Great Big Thank You Awards

Deputy editor and MNA group editor of weekly titles, Diane Davies said: “When we held our first Great Big Thank You Awards ceremony in January we were overwhelmed by the response we had and some of the heart-warming stories that emerged.

“It was quite a humbling experience listening to those very worthy winners, quite inspirational people quietly doing such good work in our communities.

“This year promises to be just as fantastic with an incredible number of nominations and some amazing tales to tell. It is just a relief that the readers have to decide the winners and not us.”

The winners will then be announced at a glittering ceremony taking place at Molineux on January 18 next year.