Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Seven stunning sunset scenes snapped by Express & Star followers

By Rob Smith DudleyEditor's PicksPublished: Comments

Our region has been treated to some incredible sunsets lately - and the photographers among have you jumped at the opportunity to snap some colourful scenes of the skies.

Blazing skies over Milking Bank in Dudley, photographed by Melvin Cooper
Blazing skies over Milking Bank in Dudley, photographed by Melvin Cooper

Factors like the sun being lower in the sky, cleaner air and a lack of humidity tends to imbue the colder months' sunsets and sunrises with a more spectacular spectrum of colours for longer.

Here are some of our favourite pictures taken over the last few days by our talented readers and followers on Instagram (@expressandstar):

West Park in Wolverhampton, photographed by Lyndsay Anderson

West Park in Wolveerhampton photographed by Lyndsay Anderson

Milking Bank in Dudley, photographed by Melvin Cooper

Blazing skies over Milking Bank in Dudley, photographed by Melvin Cooper
Blazing skies over Milking Bank in Dudley, photographed by Melvin Cooper

Haden Hill, photographed by Gemma Cross

Haden Hill, photographed by Gemma Cross/@the_aura_surfer
Haden Hill, photographed by Gemma Cross/@the_aura_surfer

Canals in Wordsley, photographed by Sally Shillingford/@sally_ann_photography_xx

Sunset over canals in Wordsley, photographed by Sally Shillingford
Sunset over canals in Wordsley, photographed by Sally Shillingford

Have you got a photo from around the West Midlands you're proud of and would like to shout about? Email it to webdesk@expressandstar.co.uk or tag it with #expressandstar on Instagram to share it with us.

Editor's Picks
Trending Topics
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Sandwell
Wolverhampton
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

Digital Content Editor

Digital Content Editor covering the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News