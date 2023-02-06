Seven stunning sunset scenes snapped by Express & Star followers

Factors like the sun being lower in the sky, cleaner air and a lack of humidity tends to imbue the colder months' sunsets and sunrises with a more spectacular spectrum of colours for longer.
Here are some of our favourite pictures taken over the last few days by our talented readers and followers on Instagram (@expressandstar):
West Park in Wolverhampton, photographed by Lyndsay Anderson
Milking Bank in Dudley, photographed by Melvin Cooper
Haden Hill, photographed by Gemma Cross
Canals in Wordsley, photographed by Sally Shillingford/@sally_ann_photography_xx
Have you got a photo from around the West Midlands you're proud of and would like to shout about? Email it to webdesk@expressandstar.co.uk or tag it with #expressandstar on Instagram to share it with us.