Bank holidays and school half-term dates for 2023 as Brits get extra date this year

As well as the annual bank holidays we all know and love, there will be an extra one this year to mark the coronation of King Charles III, on Monday, May 8; the coronation itself will take place two days earlier on Saturday, May 6.
Below is a list of all the bank holidays coming up, as well as the school holiday and half-term dates.
Councils are advising parents to double check with their child's school about half term dates, as some may have teacher training days or a different holiday schedule.
Sandwell council's website also states that some academies and voluntary aided church schools may not follow the same schedule, and to check with them directly for their half term holiday dates.
Bank holidays in 2023
Monday, January 2 – New Year's Day (substitute day)
Friday, April 7 - Good Friday
Monday, April 10 – Easter Monday
Monday, May 1 – May Day
Monday, May 8 – Bank holiday for the coronation of King Charles III
Monday, May 29 – Spring bank holiday
Monday, August 28 – Summer bank holiday
Monday, December 25 – Christmas Day
Tuesday, December 26 – Boxing Day
Spring term school holidays
Spring half-term holiday – Monday, February 20 - Friday, February 24
Easter holiday – Monday, April 3 – Friday, April 14, 2023
Summer term school holidays
Summer half-term holiday – Monday, May 29 - Friday, June 2
Summer holiday – Wednesday, July 26 - Friday, September 1
Autumn/Winter term school holidays
Autumn half-term holiday – Monday, October 30 - Friday, November 3
Christmas holidays – Monday, December 25 - Friday, January 5 2024