Bank holidays and school half-term dates for 2023 as Brits get extra date this year

As the year draws to an end, some are already planning their holidays for 2023 while others are just looking forward to the next day off.

The coronation of King Charles will lead to an extra bank holiday in 2023

As well as the annual bank holidays we all know and love, there will be an extra one this year to mark the coronation of King Charles III, on Monday, May 8; the coronation itself will take place two days earlier on Saturday, May 6.

Below is a list of all the bank holidays coming up, as well as the school holiday and half-term dates.

Councils are advising parents to double check with their child's school about half term dates, as some may have teacher training days or a different holiday schedule.

Sandwell council's website also states that some academies and voluntary aided church schools may not follow the same schedule, and to check with them directly for their half term holiday dates.

Bank holidays in 2023

  • Monday, January 2 – New Year's Day (substitute day)

  • Friday, April 7 - Good Friday

  • Monday, April 10 – Easter Monday

  • Monday, May 1 – May Day

  • Monday, May 8 – Bank holiday for the coronation of King Charles III

  • Monday, May 29 – Spring bank holiday

  • Monday, August 28 – Summer bank holiday

  • Monday, December 25 – Christmas Day

  • Tuesday, December 26 – Boxing Day

Spring term school holidays

  • Spring half-term holiday – Monday, February 20 - Friday, February 24

  • Easter holiday – Monday, April 3 – Friday, April 14, 2023

Summer term school holidays

  • Summer half-term holiday – Monday, May 29 - Friday, June 2

  • Summer holiday – Wednesday, July 26 - Friday, September 1

Autumn/Winter term school holidays

  • Autumn half-term holiday – Monday, October 30 - Friday, November 3

  • Christmas holidays – Monday, December 25 - Friday, January 5 2024

