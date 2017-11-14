Pat McFadden: Commons vote on Brexit is a gun to people's heads

The pro-Remain Labour MP said he was 'not reassured' that the vote meant giving MPs a meaningful say on the deal, and warned that it could simply be a choice between the Government's deal or no deal at all.

His comments came after Brexit Secretary David Davis announced that MPs would be able to debate and vote on any agreement negotiated with the EU by the Government.

This afternoon MPs are due to debate the EU Withdrawal Bill at its committee stage, enabling line-by-line scrutiny of its contents in Parliament.

Wolverhampton South East MP Mr McFadden said he was 'not reassured' that the vote amounted to a 'meaningful say'.

"What defines a meaningful say? To me it is the ability to say to the Government, we don't like the terms of this deal, we would like you to change this part, or that part...so you need to have it in good enough time to have a meaningful input," he said.

"If it is just a choice between, here's what we have managed to negotiate, or no deal at all – which we all know would be a disaster for our economy – that isn't really a meaningful say, that's a gun to people's heads.

"So I think this issue over how Parliament gets a meaningful say will continue even after the Secretary of State's announcement."

Last week Mr McFadden met with EU leaders in Brussels as part of a visit to the European Parliament with the cross-party Brexit Select Committee.

He said over the continuing Brexit negotiations: "The most difficult part is what's our future relationship with the EU going to be?

"The impression I got last week [in Brussels] was, that's less of a negotiation and more of a simple decision for us.

"We can either remain part of the single market system with all the market access that gives us, or we can be outside that.

"It's not so much a negotiation as a choice for the country."

Mr Davis has said that the UK will leave the EU on 29 March 2019, regardless of whether MPs backed or rejected the deal.