Fatal Powys rail crash trains removed as Cambrian line reopens

A week on from the shocking events on the Cambrian Line, near to Llanbrynmair, the two trains involved in the collision have been removed from the scene.

The trains involved in the crash, which saw one man die and 15 other people injured, have been moved to a depot for further investigation.

Transport for Wales rail bosses have confirmed that the line has now reopened.

It comes after significant disruption to rail services, with the Mid Wales crash affecting Transport for Wales routes through Shropshire, from Shrewsbury to Birmingham.

Speaking in the latest update, Ryan Williams, engineering director for Transport for Wales, said both trains had been moved to the firm's Machynlleth depot.

He said: "Just wanted to provide an update on the recovery of the two class 158 units that were tragically involved in a low speed collision on October 21, in the evening.

"We've been working with the relevant agencies, our partners Network Rail and the emergency services during the week, to safely, and in a controlled manner, recover the trains from the trackside.

"I can confirm both trains are now at our depot here in Machynlleth. They'll remain here for some further testing and then move onwards to another location for further repair.

"I'd like to take this opportunity on behalf of Transport for Wales to thank everyone who has been involved in the recovery of the trains, particularly our customers for their patience and understanding as we work through this complex process."

Nick Millington, route director for Network Rail in the Wales and Borders route, has also confirmed investigation into the crash are continuing – but he said tests had shown the route was safe to re-open.

He said: "I have been working very closely with Transport for Wales this week, managing this incident.

"Incidents like this, while very sad, are extremely rare on our railway. We continue to run one of the safest railway networks in Europe.

"Site-based investigations have completed, although the investigation is ongoing.

"We have carried out very vigorous safety checks through the area and we have run test trains through the area to make sure the railway is safe. Having done that we will now re-open the railway."