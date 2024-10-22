Motorists face 'severe delays' after multi-vehicle crash on M54

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police and Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called to the scene of a three vehicle crash on the M54 on Tuesday.

The incident happened at around 4.37pm on the eastbound carriageway between junction 3 and 2.

Six crews from Bridgnorth, Newport, Telford Central and Wellington fire stations rushed to the scene along with officers from West Mercia Police.

Motorists were facing "severe delays of 17 minutes" following the incident

The fire service report three vehicles were involved in the collision and no people were trapped as a result.

A spokesperson for AA said that motorists were facing "severe delays" following the incident, with an average speed of 5mph.

Traffic data suggested that at around 5.30pm, traffic was still moving slowly.

A spokesperson for National Highways estimated there was around an hour delay while emergency services and traffic officers worked to clear the debris and recover the vehicles.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.