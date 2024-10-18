Five teenagers taken to hospital after two-car crash near Dudley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police were called to Highgate Common in Enville, South Staffordshire at 6.40pm on Thursday to reports of a collision between a Nissan Micra and a Land Rover Discovery.

Paramedics tended to five teenage boys, aged between 14 and 16, who are believed to have been in the Nissan when the collision happened.

One of them was freed from the car by firefighters from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Highgate Common in South Staffordshire. Picture: Google

They were all taken to hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening at this time.

Three people from inside the Land Rover were also checked over at the scene but did not need additional treatment.

Staffordshire Police would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or has information that can help with their investigation.

Call 101, quoting incident 553 of 17 October, or use Live Chat on their website.