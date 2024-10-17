Trains between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury cancelled after 'heavy flooding' - see your options

The railway flooded after a day of downpours in Shropshire. Railways and roads were both badly affected.

West Midlands Railway and Transport for Wales services running between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury have been cancelled, with rail replacement buses running between those two stations and an hourly train shuttle running between Wolverhampton and Wellington.

West Midlands Railway said: "Following extensive rainfall, the railway is currently flooded between Wellington and Shrewsbury, fewer services are able to run on all lines.

"Train services running through these stations will be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected to last until around 1pm today (October 17).

"We have rail replacement in place between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury (calling at all stations). Buses are scheduled to depart Wolverhampton at 07:48, 08:15, 09:15, 10:15, 11:15 and 12:15. Buses are scheduled to depart Shrewsbury at 07:40, 08:10, 08:40, 09:40, 10:40, 11:40, 12:40, and 13:40.

"A train shuttle will operate hourly between Wolverhampton and Wellington (all services will be arriving and departing from Platform 2)."

If you have bought a ticket and you're delayed by 15 minutes or more, you may be entitled to Delay Repay compensation. Keep hold of your ticket and submit your claim online within 28 days at wmr.uk/delayrepay.