See full list of M54 closures as six weeks of drainage work set to begin
Parts of the M54 will be soon closed overnight for around six weeks as National Highways undertakes drainage works.
National Highways will be carrying out drainage work on the M54 from October 21, which will the motorway closed in stages for six weeks.
The work will be taking place between junctions 5, 6 and 7 and will see parts of the road closed overnight.
During the closures, signed diversion routes will be in place and emergency vehicles will have access at all times.
A spokesperson for National Highways said: "We're carrying out drainage work on the M54 between junctions 5 and 6, with additional work between junctions 6 and 7. This will help keep the M54 safe for all road users.
"We'll do our best to minimise the impact on the local community and road users. While we aim to stick to the schedule, unforeseen events or bad weather may cause changes."
The road closures will be in place between 9pm and 6am as follows:
October 21 to 29: Full closure of the M54 westbound between junction 5 and junction 6.
October 30 to November 1: Full closure of the M54 junction 5 westbound exit slip.
November 4 to 12: Full closure of the M54 eastbound between junction 6 and junction 5.
November 13 to 15: Full closure of the M54 junction 5 eastbound entry slip.
November 18 to 20: Full closure of the eastbound carriageway from Preston Island to M54 junction 6.
November 21 to 25: Full closure of the M54 junction 7 westbound entry slip with two-way temporary traffic lights on the B5061.
November 26 to 27: Full closure of the M54 junction 6 westbound exit slip.
November 28 to 29: Full closure of the M54 westbound between junction 6 and junction 7.