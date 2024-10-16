See full list of M54 closures as six weeks of drainage work set to begin

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

National Highways will be carrying out drainage work on the M54 from October 21, which will the motorway closed in stages for six weeks.

The work will be taking place between junctions 5, 6 and 7 and will see parts of the road closed overnight.

Six weeks of works will take place on the M54 between Telford and Shrewsbury. Photo: National Highways

During the closures, signed diversion routes will be in place and emergency vehicles will have access at all times.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: "We're carrying out drainage work on the M54 between junctions 5 and 6, with additional work between junctions 6 and 7. This will help keep the M54 safe for all road users.

"We'll do our best to minimise the impact on the local community and road users. While we aim to stick to the schedule, unforeseen events or bad weather may cause changes."

The road closures will be in place between 9pm and 6am as follows: