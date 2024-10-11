Multiple vehicle crash on M54 causes delays near Cosford and Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

National Highways said the crash had taken place on the M54 Eastbound, between Junction 3 for Cosford, and Junction 2 for Wolverhampton.

West Mercia Police said the crash had taken place at around 7.45am, and involved two cars.

A spokesman said that police were at the scene and recovery of the vehicles, which have been moved to the hard shoulder, was being arranged.

Traffic was initially held between the junctions, with delays of 45 minutes being experienced..

The original post on social media said: "Following a multiple vehicle collision, the #M54 is currently held eastbound between J3 (#Cosford) and J2 (#Wolverhampton).

"All emergency services and #TrafficOfficers are working at the scene to clear the vehicles involved and reopen the lanes. There are delays of 45 minutes."

The organisation later added: "The vehicles involved in the earlier collision on the #M54 eastbound between J3 (#Cosford) and J2 (#Wolverhampton) have now been cleared to the hard shoulder. Traffic has been released with lane 1 of (2) remaining closed for ongoing recovery work."