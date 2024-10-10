Dudley road reopens after crash forces overnight closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The collision on Withymoor Road, near Netherton, took place at around 11pm on Wednesday.

The road was still closed both ways from St Peter's Road to Gawne Lane just before 9am on Thursday, but later reopened.

The AA however warned motorists of residual delays.

The crash took place on Withymoor Road, Dudley. Photo: Google

A notice on its website at 9.30am read: "Slow traffic due to earlier crash on Withymoor Road both ways from St Peter's Road to Gawne Lane.

"All lanes have been reopened. Incident occurred around 11pm. Residual delays remain."

Bus services faced disruption on Thursday morning as a result of the crash.

National Express West Midlands said service 24 – which runs between Dudley and Merry Hill – was diverted in both directions via Halesowen Road and Cox's Street.

In a later update at 8.20am, the bus company said the service was following a normal line of route.

The Express & Star has contacted West Midlands Ambulance Service for comment.