'Flying from Birmingham Airport? Here are my top tips to save money'

If you’re jetting off for some winter sun, or in search of a Christmas market then you may be looking for ways to keep the cost of the airport down.

So here’s how you can save on everything from parking, to food to airport lounges.

My top tip this week is that, if you need to park at an airport, book as far in advance as you can.

The closer to the time you book, the higher the prices jumps, so don’t put it off until the last minute, book your parking when you book your holiday. Planning ahead can save you a small fortune.

There are many reasons to get stressed when you set off on holiday. Hopefully these tips will enable you to enjoy the start of your trip – and save you some money for the holiday itself.

Bon voyage!

HOLIDAY EXTRAS

On the Holiday Extras app, you can save on a wide range of your holiday needs such as parking, hotels, lounges and fast track.

There are also hotel and parking packages to keep all your bookings in one easy to find place.

Not only do Holiday Extras already offering brilliant savings, but you can also get cash back via Top Cash back which could be as high as up to 50 per cent.

And don’t forget to check your bank too, some bank accounts now offer cash back when you pay using the card linked to that account, meaning you could double your cash back!