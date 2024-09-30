Injured motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash with lorry on Halesowen road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The collision took place on Windmill Hill on Monday afternoon.

Ambulance crews were called to the scene just before 3pm where they found a man, who was riding the motorcycle, had been hurt.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "An ambulance attended the scene to find the motorcyclist, a man, who had been injured in the collision.

"The ambulance crew assessed and treated the man before conveying him to Russells Hall Hospital for further checks."

The collision took place on Windmill Hill in Halesowen. Photo: Google

Windmill Hill, which leads into Colley Gate, was partially blocked as a result of the crash.

The National Express West Midlands service 9 – which runs between Birmingham and Stourbridge – also faced disruption.

Writing to X, formerly Twitter, at 3.40pm, the regional bus company warned passengers the service had diverted in both directions via Colley Lane, Butchers Lane, Corngreaves Road and Belle Vale.

In a later update at 4.12pm, it said the road had cleared and services had resumed as normal.