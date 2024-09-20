Train disruption between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street due to trespasser on Friday morning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The rail operator said that lines between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street are blocked and that services running between these stations will be cancelled or delayed.

Rail tickets are being accepted on National Express buses and the Metro.

West Midlands Railway has urged passengers to check live travel information here on National Rail.

One passenger told how she had to end her rail journey from Birmingham home to Wolverhampton at Smethwick Galton Bridge and find a way home after a busy night shift. She said: "We were told that there was a trespasser on the line and that the train couldn't take us any further. I was just on my way home after a busy night shift at a hospital. I'm working again tonight. It's causing a lot of disruption."

Avanti West Coast also warned of delays as a result of trespassers on the line which has blocked "some lines" between Wolverhampton and Sandwell and Dudley.

In a statement to its website, the rail operator said trains running between the two stations could be delayed by up to 30 minutes and diverted, with disruption expected until 9.45am.

It advised passengers: "If your journey's delayed 15 minutes or more, you can claim compensation at delayrepay.avantiwestcoast.co.uk

"If your train is cancelled, your ticket is valid on one of the two Avanti West Coast services immediately before your booked train, or one of the two immediately after.

"If you no longer wish to travel because your train's delayed or cancelled, you can request a full refund from where you bought your ticket."