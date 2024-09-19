Train was 'two seconds' from hitting tanker after barrier stayed up at level crossing - report
A very close call between a train and HGV at a level crossing in south Shropshire has prompted an internal investigation by Network Rail.
The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) has released a report into an incident where a train came just "two seconds" from colliding with a tanker at the Craven Arms level crossing.
A RAIB spokesperson said that at around 10am on July 22 this year a southbound engineering train was signalled over the crossing while the barriers were in a raised position - meaning it was open to road vehicles.
A HGV entered the crossing shortly before the train reached it, and upon seeing the lorry, the train driver applied the emergency brake while travelling at around 15mph.
According to the report, the train "avoided striking the HGV by around two seconds". The driver of the HGV was unaware of the near-miss.