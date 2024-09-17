Rail passengers in Walsall warned of travel disruption – find out why

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Railway said on Tuesday afternoon the fault, between Birmingham New Street and Aston, had resulted in lines becoming blocked.

It warned journeys to Walsall will be impacted as well as those on the Cross City North line, which runs between Lichfield Trent Valley and Birmingham New Street.

In a statement on its website, the regional rail operator added that train services running between Birmingham New Street and Aston may be cancelled or delayed.

It said disruption is expected until around 3pm, with services set to get back to normal by 3.30pm.

Disruption has also been reported between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton as a result of a signalling fault, which has left trains running at a reduced speed.

West Midlands Railway said trains running between the stations could be delayed or cancelled for up to 30 minutes, with disruption expected until around 1pm.