No joke: Black Country comedienne Our Trace denied a Blue Badge by Staffordshire County Council despite using the disabled parking permit for 10 years

Tracy Rhodes, the woman behind the much-loved funny girl Our Trace, was first granted a Blue Badge by Staffordshire County Council at around 2014 due to her hearing impairment.

The 63-year-old, who has won a number of awards as the funny woman in a posh frock, has two bone anchored hearing aids attached to screws on either side of her skull which enable to hear sounds through vibrations. However, she still struggles to pick up the direction of sounds in noisy environments, such as background noise, traffic and roadworks, leaving her at risk of an accident as she cannot 'filter out' hazards.

Tracy, who last worked in education support at HMP Oakwood in Featherstone, told the Express and Star how she only really feels safe outside if she has someone with her.

"The weather alone is a major factor for my lack of hearing," said Tracy. "When it's windy or raining, I can hear nothing else. It effectively causes me to be confused of my surroundings."

Over the years, she has depended a lot on her blue badge as it allowed her to park closer to her destination and avoid hazards.

"Bikes and electric cars are also a huge issue for me. I have, over the years, greatly depended on my blue badge regarding my safety."

Tracy said her anxiety from not having a Blue Badge has heightened and she cannot go out as much as she previously could.

"Not having a blue badge has greatly affected my mental health and ability to use my vehicle independently," Tracy said.

The question now is why, after more than 10 years of Tracy sending her medical records and being granted her Blue Badge card with no problems, has Staffordshire County Council done a U-turn?

She showed Express and Star reporter Lauren her results following recent hearing tests and it was evident that her hearing ability is getting worse and worse.

But Tracy has been told that, as she can 'visually assess' her surroundings and 'make reasonable decisions' about her own safety, she is not eligible for a new Blue Badge.

"My renewal request this time, as with every time, was accompanied with my updated medical documents," she said. "My ability to hear effectively has gotten worse over the years and will never improve. I cannot understand why my recent renewal applications have been refused after all these years, given that there has been no policy or procedural change."

Tracy said she had been given no explanation from Staffordshire County Council as to as to what has changed since 2014.

"I feel they have no comprehension or understanding of my disability," said Tracy. "As an intelligent adult, I have the knowledge on how to cross the road, but keep emphasising that I cannot hear oncoming vehicles approaching me, especially from behind. I struggle to assess sounds and where they are coming from.

"They also stated that I have wax in my left ear, and I get the distinct impression that they feel if the wax is removed my hearing will improve. No it will not.

"They have had all the letters from my surgeon, my GP, my audiologist, saying that it does affect my cognitive awareness, but they're not listening – excuse the pun."

What has Staffordshire County Council said about denying 'Our Trace' a Blue Badge?

Ian Parry, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for finance and resources told the Express and Star: “We do sympathise with Tracy’s situation, however, we have to assess every Blue Badge application fairly against the criteria, which is set by the Department for Transport.

“In 2022, we reviewed our Blue Badge policy in Staffordshire and residents can view details of this policy at Staffordshire County Council Blue Badge Policy - Staffordshire County Council. In this case, the applicant does not meet the eligibility criteria detailed by this policy.

"Anybody who applies for a Blue Badge and is refused can request a review of the decision. If they are still unhappy with the outcome, they can contact the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGSCO) who will investigate."