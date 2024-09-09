Drivers warned of broken traffic lights at busy Walsall junction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The traffic lights are not currently in operation on the A34 Green Lane, at its junction with Hospital Street and Old Birchills.

Green Lane runs from the centre of Walsall to Bloxwich.

Green Lane, at its junction with Hospital Street and Old Birchills. Photo: Google

In a statement on Monday afternoon, Walsall Council said it was aware of the issue with the traffic lights.

A spokeswoman for the local authority said: "We are aware of the fault and are making arrangements for a repair at the earliest opportunity."