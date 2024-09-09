Devastation following car and lorry crash in Brierley Hill that left two in 'serious condition'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Emergency services rushed to the scene of Sheffield Street, Quarry Bank, Brierley Hill, just off of High Street, to reports of a crash involving a car and a lorry at around 12.18am on Monday.

On arrival, officers discovered the two vehicles that had been involved in the collision, with both drivers – a 46-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman – being found to be in serious condition.

Now, images from the scene have shown the extent of the damage to the lorry, with debris and remnants of the crash being seen spread across the road.

The road remained closed through Monday morning, with officers seen carrying out investigations on-site to establish exactly what happened to cause the incident.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We were called to Sheffield Street at the junction of High Street at around 12.18am this morning after a car hit another vehicle and a wall.

"A 46-year-old man was taken to hospital in a serious condition. A 52-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and remains in police custody."

Both people involved in the crash were left with serious injuries, with West Midlands Ambulance Service saying both patients were treated at the scene before being taken to Russell's Hall Hospital.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a car that had collided with a lorry and crashed into a building on High Street, Brierley Hill, at 12.21am. Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor, with a critical care paramedic, attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered two patients, a man and a woman. They were both treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to Russell’s Hall Hospital."

Following enquiries, the woman was quickly arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing, with West Midlands Police asking anyone with information to contact them via their 101 number, or alternatively via the Live Chat service on their website quoting log 48 of 9 September.