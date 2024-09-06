Express & Star
Close

Motorists warned of delays on M6 due to 'van fire'

Motorists are being warned of two lanes which have been closed on the M6 due to a van fire.

By Daniel Coles
Published
Last updated

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Posting on its X account, formerly Twitter, National Highways said two lanes of four are closed on the M6 southbound between J14, Stone, and J13, Stafford, due to a van fire.

As a result it said there are delays of around an hour on approach to the closures.

On X, it said: "Two lanes (of four) are closed on the M6 southbound between J14, Stone and J13, Stafford, due to a van fire.

"Delays of around an hour on approach to the closures."

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular