Motorists warned of delays on M6 due to 'van fire'
Motorists are being warned of two lanes which have been closed on the M6 due to a van fire.
Posting on its X account, formerly Twitter, National Highways said two lanes of four are closed on the M6 southbound between J14, Stone, and J13, Stafford, due to a van fire.
As a result it said there are delays of around an hour on approach to the closures.
On X, it said: "Two lanes (of four) are closed on the M6 southbound between J14, Stone and J13, Stafford, due to a van fire.
"Delays of around an hour on approach to the closures."