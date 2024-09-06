Man taken to hospital after Wordsley crash involving 'stationary vehicle'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

One ambulance was called to the collision on Brierley Hill Road in Wordsley at around 8.29am on Thursday.

The crash involved two cars as well as a stationary vehicle.

The crash took place on Brierley Hill Road, Wordsley. Photo: Google

Upon arrival, paramedics treated a man who was the driver of one of the cars before taking him to hospital.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "Upon arrival we found a man who was the driver of one of the cars.

"He was assessed and treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being conveyed to Russell’s Hall Hospital for further assessment."

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said fire crews helped to give first aid to a person involved in the crash before he was handed over to paramedics.

He added: "Shortly before 8.35am on Thursday, we responded to Brierley Hill Road, Wordsley, Stourbridge.

"A fire engine from Brierley Hill responded, arriving at the scene within four minutes of being mobilised.

"This was a collision between three cars on the road. No one was trapped.

"One casualty received first aid from firefighters before being handed over to paramedics. He is believed to have been conveyed to Russell Halls Hospital.

"Everyone was accounted for. Fire crews made the scene safe and handed the scene over to police colleagues, who were assisting with traffic management. We left this incident shortly after 9.15am."