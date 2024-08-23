Car park charges rising at seven local railway stations - here’s by how much and where

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The train operator said the train fare increases will be effective from Monday, September 2, with costs increasing at seven stations in Staffordshire, Wolverhampton and Shropshire.

Season annual and monthly passes will remain the same, while daily, weekend and other time periods are increasing.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Railway said: “Most park and ride sites in the TfWM area are free. However, please be aware that Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) will issue Parking Charge notices for cars parked outside designated parking areas. Parking for blue badge holders is also free.”

Here are the stations affected and the new prices from Septemer 2 - with current prices, where applicable, in brackets:

Lichfield City

Daily Peak: £5.20 (£4.80)

Daily Off Peak: £3.70 (£3.40)

2 Day: £10.40

3 Day: £15.60

Saturday, Sunday & Bank Holiday: £3.70

Weekend: £7.50 (£6.80)

Weekly: £19.80 (£18.10)

Monthly: £57.20

Annual: £457.60

West Midlands Railway

Lichfield Trent Valley

Daily Peak: £10.00

Daily Off Peak: £7

2 Day: £20

3 Day: £30

Saturday, Sunday & Bank Holiday: £7

Weekend: £14 (£12.80)

Weekly: £37 (£33.90)

Monthly: £108.10

Annual: £864.30

Wolverhampton

Daily Peak: £12.80

Daily Off Peak: £8.90

2 Day: £3

3 Day: £7.50

Saturday, Sunday & Bank Holiday: £12.80 (£7.70)

Weekend: £15.30

Monthly: £139.90

Quarterly: £396.20

Annual: £1,271.00

West Midlands Railway September 2 train fare increases

Albrighton

Daily Peak: £3.50 (£3.20)

Daily Off Peak: £2.50 (£2.30)

2 Day: £7

3 Day: £10.50

Saturday, Sunday & Bank Holiday: £2.50

Weekend: £4.90 (£4.50)

Weekly: £13.30 (£12.20)

Monthly: £38.20

Annual: £307.20

Shenstone

Daily Peak: £3.50 (£3.20)

Daily Off Peak: £2.50 (£2.30)

2 Day: £7

3 Day: £10.50

Saturday, Sunday & Bank Holiday: £2.50

Weekend: £4.90 (£4.50)

Weekly: £13.30 (£12.20)

Monthly: £38.20

Annual: £307.20

Shifnal

Daily Peak: £3.50 (£3.20)

Daily Off Peak: £2.50 (£2.30)

2 Day: £7

3 Day: £10.50

Saturday, Sunday & Bank Holiday: £2.50

Weekend: £4.90 (£4.50)

Weekly: £13.30 (£12.20)

Monthly: £38.20

Annual: £307.20

Rugeley Trent Valley

Daily Peak: £6.90 (£6.40)

Daily Off Peak

2 Day: £13.80

3 Day: £20.70

Saturday, Sunday & Bank Holiday: £4.90 (£4.50)

Weekly: £26.10 (£23.90)

Monthly: £76.30

Annual: £651.40