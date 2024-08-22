M6 lanes close overnight as M6 vehicle catches fire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Emergency services were scrambled to reports of a vehicle fire on the M6 between Junction 11 and Junction 10A at around 11pm.

Three of four lanes were closed while emergency services crews dealt with the incident, with road users being urged to allow extra time to travel at the time.

The road remained closed later on the night to make way for emergency road resurfacing works as a result of the fire, with all lanes reopening at around 5.36am this morning.

On X, National Highways West Midlands said: "All lanes have re-opened on the M6 in Staffordshire southbound between J11 Cannock, and J10A M54 following emergency resurfacing works.

The M54 eastbound link road from J1 onto the M6 has also re-opened. Thank you for your patience."

It is unsure as of yet if anyone was reported injured as a result of the vehicle fire, with Staffordshire Police and Stafford Fire and Rescue Service both being approached for more information.