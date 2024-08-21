Wolverhampton residents put blame elsewhere after city named one of worst to drive in

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A report published by car insurance provider Marshmallow found that out of 50 towns and cities surveyed in the UK, Wolverhampton was ranked as the second most frustrating to drive in.

The research found that on a total score of 10, which rates common issues such as cost of fuel, average commute time, the number of EV charging bays and the number of car parking spaces, Wolverhampton was only graded a 2.19.

In response to the rather glum score for one of our area's central cities, we decided to ask Wolverhampton commuters for their thoughts on driving and walking around the city.

John Walsh, from Whitmore Reans, said: "I don't think they're that bad to drive around, but then again I'm not actually a driver, I walk most places.

"I can say that the roads are pretty horrible to cross over though. The amount of illegally parked cars is ridiculous. You have to pass through them to cross the road. It can be quite dangerous."

John Walsh from Whitmore Reans doesn't drive, but said the roads are terrible to cross

Faaizah Shaikh, a mother of one, from Wolverhampton, said: "I don't agree that it is that bad, but the issues on the roads come from the other drivers. The amount of people cutting across lanes is terrible.