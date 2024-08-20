Major road closures for Walsall, Dudley and Sandwell: Nine for drivers to avoid over the next fortnight

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

And some of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour for roads on the National Highways network.

Walsall

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week for Walsall:

• M6, from 9am July 22 to 5.30pm August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junction 5 to junction 12, mobile lane closure for grass cutting.

• M6, from 9pm August 12 to 6am September 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 9 to junction 7, Lane closure for drainage works.

• M5, from 9pm January 15 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junction 8 to junction 10a, carriageway, slip road and lane closures for technology works, diversion via National Highways network.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 9pm August 30 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, Rising Sun Roundabout, Lane closure for maintenance works.

Dudley

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start in and around Dudley over the next two weeks:

• M5, from 9pm August 21 to 6am August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 both directions, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M5, from 9pm August 28 to 6am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 both directions, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for maintenance works.

Sandwell

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week in Sandwell:

• M6, from 9pm August 12 to 6am September 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 9 to junction 7, Lane closure for drainage works.

• M5, from 9pm January 22 2024 to 5am January 7 2025, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 7 to junction 10, carriageway and slip road closures for carriageway resurfacing, diversion route via National Highways and local authority network.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

• M5, from 9pm August 29 to 6am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 southbound, from M6 link road to junction 1, Lane closure for maintenance works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.