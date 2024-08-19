Tram delays between Wolverhampton and Birmingham due to police incident

The Metro service has warned passengers about delays due ot a police incident by West Bromwich. This follows an earlier warning about delays on the trams due to one tram that operates between Edgbaston Village and Wolverhampton currently being out of service.

West Midlands Metro has not provided any details on the severity of the delays or how long they expect them to last. It has just stated that there are ‘some delays’ while apologising to passengers over the inconvenience