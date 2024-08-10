Express & Star
Traffic disruption on key route into Birmingham city centre as emergency services attend multi vehicle collision

West Midlands Roads is warning of traffic disruption this morning (Saturday, August 10) following a multiple vehicle road traffic collision.

Dartmouth Circus A38 into Birmingham city centre

All lanes on a slip road onto the A38(M) at Dartmouth Circus heading into Birmingham city centre were blocked off. as emergency services attended the scene.

West Midlands Roads are urging drivers to consider alternative routes.

The disruption was downgraded from major to minor as vehicles are diverted up and over Dartmouth Circus.

