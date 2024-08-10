Traffic disruption on key route into Birmingham city centre as emergency services attend multi vehicle collision
West Midlands Roads is warning of traffic disruption this morning (Saturday, August 10) following a multiple vehicle road traffic collision.
All lanes on a slip road onto the A38(M) at Dartmouth Circus heading into Birmingham city centre were blocked off. as emergency services attended the scene.
West Midlands Roads are urging drivers to consider alternative routes.
The disruption was downgraded from major to minor as vehicles are diverted up and over Dartmouth Circus.