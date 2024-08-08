Trespassers on rail line cancel train services between Birmingham and Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Railway reported the issue on the train line at around 1pm on Thursday.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, it announced to passengers that services running between the two stations "may be cancelled" as a result of trespassers.

Customers have been advised that rail tickets are currently being accepted on National Express West Midlands Buses between Birmingham and Wolverhampton.

People can also use their tickets on metro services to travel between the two cities.