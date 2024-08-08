Fuel spill forces lane closure on M5 link road to M6

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

National Highways warned motorists of delays on the motorway at about 4.20pm on Thursday.

It said one of two lanes had closed on the M5 northbound link road to the M6 northbound at Junction 8 near West Bromwich due to a diesel spillage from a lorry.

Queues of traffic can be seen on the M6 Northbound at Junction 8 near West Bromwich. Photo: Motorway Cameras

Crews are said to be on the scene working to clear the spillage.

Around three and a half miles of traffic have been reported on approach to the M5 northbound, with drivers warned to allow extra time to travel.