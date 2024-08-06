Work to begin on new 40-metre bridge in Pelsall more than 30 years after plans were proposed

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Construction will get underway next month on the 40-metre structure, with works estimated to be completed in autumn next year.

Walsall Council's planning committee granted permission for the new bridge – which will carry Norton Road over the Wyrley and Essington Canal – in 2020.

A CGI image of what the new bridge could look like

The local authority said it aims to create a "safer route" for all road users, providing a two-way traffic system and dedicated footpath.

It will be built adjacent to the existing York's Bridge, which dates to the mid-1800s and stands near the Fingerpost pub.

In 2020, Walsall Council said the historic structure needed to be replaced as it was "deteriorating and unsafe" and could only take a maximum weight of seven-and-a-half tons, instead of the required 44 tons.

McPhillips Ltd, which is carrying out the works, said the existing bridge will however be retained for access to existing properties.

The new structure will stand adjacent to the historic York's Bridge

The construction will get underway following work carried out by the council to relocate great crested newts living near to the bridge site, which are protected by law.