Road collision on Wolverhampton Road causes traffic disruption

National Express West Midlands has announced that buses are being diverted due to a collision on Wolverhampton Road this morning.

By Fionnuala Bourke
National Express West Midlands buses
The bus operator said that the number 9, 59 and and 69 are being diverted in both directions via Wednesfield Way in Wolverhampton and New Cross Avenue.

NX West Midlands added: “We apologise for any disruption to your journey.”

No other information is currently available about this incident. We will update you as soon as we hear further details.

