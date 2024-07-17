Cross-country A-road closed for 12 days due to resurfacing

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Eccleshall Road, A519, is closed between Sutton and Forton in Newport from today until Monday, July 29 while Staffordshire County Council's Highways Team carries out repairs and maintenance works.

A diversion has been put in place for road users while 'mirco surfacing' takes place.

Crews are only working on site during daytime hours as night time will be used for the 'Finamac HT' to set.

Staffordshire County Council's website says this type of road treatment is used to give road users better skid resistance and added texture. The road is laid in two layers - a regulating layer and a top coat afterwards.

Commuters travelling between Newport and Woodseaves, Wooton, Eccleshall and Stone may be affected by the works.

Further information on the closure can be found at: https://one.network/