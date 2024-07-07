Express & Star
Stourbridge Carnival road closures - the routes to avoid during the Black Country celebrations

West Midlands Roads has announced a number of road closures as Stourbridge Carnival takes place today.

By Fionnuala Bourke
DUDLEY COPYRIGHT EXPRESS&STAR TIM THURSFIELD 02/07/17 Stourbridge Carnival. .

The popular annual event is part of the Black Country Day celebrations and will include singing and dancing, food and drink and no end of entertainment.

https://da.ily/x90l208

Last year Stourbridge Carnival saw one of the largest turnouts ever for the event, with residents of the area saying it must have been a record breaker.

Road closures are in place from 6am until 8pm.

Here are the routes to avoid in the area from West Midlands Roads:

  • High Street

  • Lower High Street

  • Market Street

  • Duke Street and

  • Coventry Street

The carnival fun takes place in Stourbridge town centre from 10am and goes on until 5pm. There’s music stages, a classic vehicle display, fun fair and ore events and more.

