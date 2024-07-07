Stourbridge Carnival road closures - the routes to avoid during the Black Country celebrations

The popular annual event is part of the Black Country Day celebrations and will include singing and dancing, food and drink and no end of entertainment.

https://da.ily/x90l208

Last year Stourbridge Carnival saw one of the largest turnouts ever for the event, with residents of the area saying it must have been a record breaker.

Road closures are in place from 6am until 8pm.

Here are the routes to avoid in the area from West Midlands Roads:

High Street

Lower High Street

Market Street

Duke Street and

Coventry Street

The carnival fun takes place in Stourbridge town centre from 10am and goes on until 5pm. There’s music stages, a classic vehicle display, fun fair and ore events and more.