Petrol prices: West Midlands drivers urged to buy fuel as costs predicted to rise

The AA said the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts fell in our region from 150.1p on April 24 to 144.5p at the end of last week, but has stabilised since then.

The average price of a litre of diesel dropped from 158.3p on April 24 to 149.6p but the decline stopped on Thursday last week.

Motoring groups previously hoped petrol prices would fall below the pre-pandemic record high of 142.5p per litre on April 12 2012 for just the second time since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The AA said this will not happen in the short term due to the rebound in the price of a barrel of oil from 80 US dollars in early June to more than 85 US dollars over the past fortnight.

Petrol prices set to rise in the West Midlands

AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet said: “The question is whether, after a significant fall in the UK’s average petrol price in June, the price will repeat last year’s sharp rise going further into the summer.

“It would be a blow for the impending summer getaway if the cost of road travel took off again.

“For now, filling up sooner rather than later will take advantage of current lower prices.”

Where is the cheapest place to buy petrol in the West Midlands?

While average prices in the West Midlands have fallen, there remain huge disparities in prices from forecourt to forecourt.

Blakenhall Service Station on Wolverhampton's Dudley Road has made a point of discounting fuel prices to highlight how other retailers are artificially maintaining high margins. It is currently offering petrol at 135.6p and diesel at 137.6 –both significantly lower than the average price in our region.

Nationally, the RAC said only drivers in Northern Ireland are getting a fairer deal at the pumps as a litre of petrol there sells for an average of just 140.5p – 4.5p cheaper than the UK average. Diesel is 142p – eight pence less than the UK-wide price.

The motoring organisation said there are big price disparities in terms of what the major retailers charge in different parts of the country. It says all supermarkets vary their prices depending where they are based.